Man helps woman on mobility scooter, steals purse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who offered to help a woman with her mobility scooter at a MAX station actually stole her purse and remains at large.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on September 1 at the Fuller MAX station in Happy Valley, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman’s scooter had a low battery and the suspect offered to push her to the station.

Surveillance video shows he did push her onto the MAX platform, but he also lifted her purse off the scooter and put it in a trash can. After he left the woman, he went back to the trash can, picked up the purse and left.

Screen grab from surveillance video shows a man stealing a purse from a woman on a scooter and putting it in a trash can, September 1, 2021 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said the suspect is white, between 25-35, with a medium build and brown hair. He was wearing a blue t-shirt with an Under Armour logo, a flat-bill ball cap, black tennis shoes and a backpack with a Nike logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503.723.4949. The case number is 21-018835.