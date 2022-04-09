PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just a day after a man was shot and killed under the Burnside Bridge — adding to recent shootings in the area — shoppers and vendors returned to the Portland Saturday Market. But for many, the recent violence didn’t stop them from enjoying the day.

On Saturday, the area was filled with shoppers and visitors. But it was an entirely different scene Friday, one of emergency vehicles and crime tape after a man was shot in the neck and killed. Somebody was detained in that shooting, but PPB hasn’t said if any charges have been brought.

About 14 hours earlier, another person was shot and killed at NW 6th Street and Burnside.

Vendors and shoppers who spoke with KOIN 6 News said while it’s sad to hear about the violence and victims, they haven’t felt any less safe and believe the more people that are out, the safer it will be.

“They’re not going to let that bother them. They hear this type of news every day in Portland. We still come back. We have a passion for being downtown,” said Diana Gladden, the general manager of Portland Saturday Market. “We do have security on the ground at all times here. We have great response teams at our fingertips to call. We are constantly being very vigilant and looking for anything that’s out of the ordinary.”

“Everyone’s taking care of each other at the end of the day so the more people that are out here together, taking care of each other, the safer it’s going to be,” shopper Chloe Skarda said.

In fact, one vendor, Benjamin McCarthy, said this Saturday it seemed like there was an uptick in the amount of tourism and people walking through the market, supporting local artists and businesses. The market will continue to run on Saturdays through December.

Gladden told KOIN 6 News the most important thing is to get more street traffic and people in downtown, in hopes that it will push these bouts of violence out of the area.