Preventing pet emergencies during social distancing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re all supposed to be staying in our homes as much as possible, so any trip to the emergency vet could unnecessarily increase a pet owner’s COVID risks.

Doctor Jason Nicholas with Preventive Vet says it also poses another risk. ER vet trips deplete the already scarce PPE, hospital disinfectants, and other supplies that our human medical counterparts and first-responders on the front lines so desperately need. With people losing jobs, seeing pay cuts, and otherwise stretched thin, a lot of people’s finances are that much tighter these days and so an unplanned/ER vet trip can be that much more financially stressful.

Take a look at Dr. Nicholas’ article How to Prevent Common Pet Emergencies During Quarantine for some extensive tips.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do