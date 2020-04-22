Raffi celebrates Earth Day with new release, plea to help the planet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Known as “Raffi” worldwide, Raffi Cavoukian has been a children’s advocate and climate activist for years.
The singer, author, and founder of the Raffi Foundation for Child Honouring is known for his popular children’s songs and today — Earth Day — is sharing a retrospective of some of his hits from the past 40 years.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.