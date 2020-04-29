Tracking COVID-19’s effect on Social Security, Medicare

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coronavirus’ not only poses a threat to the health of senior citizens, but it could significantly impact their financial security.
David Swanson, president and founder of Swanson Financial joined Jenny Wednesday to talk about what the landscape could look like for seniors if jobs and lost revenue continue past 2020.
