PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A piece of history in Morrow County is, well, history.

In a planned demolition on Thursday morning, Portland General Electric knocked down the stack and boiler at the coal plant in Boardman. It was Oregon’s last coal-fired power plant and shut down in 2020.

PGE says it plans to shift the power supply from the coal plant to a wind, solar, and battery storage facility thirty miles away.

