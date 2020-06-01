Video: Protesters on the move throughout Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Videos from reporters on the ground as they cover Portland’s third consecutive night of protests over police violence and the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

The following footage covers demonstrations from outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland, starting Sunday afternoon when Portland police officers knelt with protesters in a show of solidarity. Protesters moved between the Justice Center and Pioneer Square where activists made speeches and condemned violence.

Elsewhere, a secondary group of protesters gathered on Portland’s eastside near Laurelhurst Park in the area of 47th and East Burnside.

While the mood momentarily shifted when the city’s 8 p.m. curfew went into effect and police attempted to disperse a crowd in front of the Justice Center, marches continued peacefully into the night.

Eventually, marchers on the East side crossed the Burnside Bridge and all groups converged in downtown Portland.

Photos: Demonstrations before and after Portland’s curfew