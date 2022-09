PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A vehicle fire near Interstate 205 in Portland Tuesday morning was caught on camera.

Smoke started billowing from the vehicle at around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday on the interstate near Airport Way.

Smoke billows from a vehicle fire on I-205 on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 (Courtesy: TripCheck).

Crews were able to get most of the smoke and flames put out about 25 minutes after they arrived.

KOIN 6 has reached out to Portland Fire & Rescue to find out the cause and aftermath.