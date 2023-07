The Blues Stage at Portland, Oregon’s Waterfront Blues Festival on July 1, 2023. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2023 Waterfront Blues Festival kicked off on Saturday, July 1. The 4-day festival features hundreds of artists, vendors, events and sunshine.

Here is a brief overview of what took place on the first day:

New things at the Waterfront Blues Festival

Get an album, help the health of area musicians

Wellness at the Blues Fest