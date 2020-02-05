Wallet Wednesday: Top scams of 2019, what to expect in 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Something as simple as “familiarizing yourself with the advertiser” is just one of many tips you can use to avoid common scams when making online purchases.
Danielle Kane of the the Better Business Bureau joined Jenny and Emily to break down the top scams of 2019 and how to recognize potential hazards in the future.
