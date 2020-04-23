With Love Oregon offers tips, support for foster parents

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For foster families in need of support and encouragement during this pandemic, help is just a click away.

Services that help foster parents have shifted to a virtual platform like just about everything else. So salon owner Atoya Bass is posting videos on YouTube to show new foster parents how to care for curly or textured hair.

Bass hosts the events organized by With Love Oregon—a nonprofit group helping families with foster kids ages 0 to 6.

“If you’ve ever dealt with textured hair it can be really intimidating,” Bass said. “So to give people the tools to dive in hands-on is super empowering, which is everything they want to give dignity to these kids and education to the parents.”

Allie Roth of With Love Oregon told KOIN 6 News lessons like these have had to move online since the coronavirus pandemic began. The group recently stent out craft kits to families for a virtual craft day. Kids were able to post pictures online of their finished work.

Roth said they’ve also been sending gift cards and have created an Amazon wishlist for people to purchase goods for the families because the state reimbursement only goes so far.

“That helps some but there are a lot of things that aren’t covered like with diapers and wipes and clothes; it’s sometimes really hard to have any money leftover,” said Roth, who is also a foster mom. “What we want to do is support those foster families in this journey and let them know they’re not alone.”

Learn more about With Love Oregon