Your CBD questions answered on National Hemp Day

Dylan Summers from Lazarus Naturals joins Jenny and Emily to talk all things CBD

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — CBD can seem mysterious for people outside of “Hemp culture.”

CBD, which stands for cannabidiol, is the second most prevalent of the active ingredients of cannabis. Unlike THC, however, CBD cannot get users high.

For National Hemp Day, Jenny and Emily welcomed Dylan Summers from Lazarus Naturals to answer a lot of common questions surrounding CBD products.