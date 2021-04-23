DA: Murder suspect in NE Portland shooting faces 2 more charges

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man was indicted this week for allegedly murdering a Portland man in Northeast Portland last year, Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office officials announced Friday.

Thomas Hammond, 66 was shot and killed on the 4300 block of Northeast 93rd Avenue on Aug. 20, 2020. Quentin Blackmon is accused of shooting Hammond during a carjacking that summer.

Quentin Blackmon also faces another additional murder charge in a separate incident from October as well as an attempted murder charge.