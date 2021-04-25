Good Samaritan aids victim after shooting in Brentwood-Darlington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A victim is recovering from injuries after a shooting near the 6800 block of Southeast 72nd Avenue Sunday afternoon, Portland Police officials reported.

A member of the community rendered aid to the victim until officers arrived at the scene, police said. Officers then took over, eventually applying a tourniquet.

The victim was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators from the Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to the scene. This case remains under investigation.

No suspect information is available at this time.

If anyone has information about this shooting, please e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-110965.