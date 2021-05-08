Gunshot victim left at hospital, PPB investigates shooting

Police believe victim is connected to a shooting that happened Friday in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A gunshot victim was dropped off at a hospital with critical injuries Friday, according to Portland Police Bureau.

On Friday afternoon, North Precinct Officers reported to shots fired call near Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 33rd Avenue, police said. Officers found evidence of gunfire but did not report finding a suspect or victim.

Shortly after, an off-duty officer reported seeing the gunshot victim dropped off at Legacy Emmanuel Hospital.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to investigate and believe the two incidents are connected. The investigation is continuing.

If anyone has information about, please reference case number 21-122870 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov .