Homicide suspect from Salem bar shooting arrested in Nevada

Two people were shot to death inside the Capital Cantina in Salem, July 10, 2021 (KOIN)

Nivardo Ramirez Monge, 21, was apprehended in Tonopah on July 19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man suspected of killing two people inside a crowded Salem restaurant earlier this month was arrested Monday in Tonopah, Nevada, according to the Salem Police Department.

Nivardo Ramirez Monge, 21, is accused of firing off rounds at the Capital Cantina (formerly Woody’s Cantina, 1486 Hawthorne Avenue), in the early morning hours on July 10.

Two men were mortally wounded in the shooting. They were later identified as 27-year-old Jose Pablo Arrevalo and 29-year-old Erlin Adonay Rivas-Lopez, both of Salem.

Salem Police detectives said they have initiated the intra-agency process to return Ramirez Monge to Oregon for arraignment and prosecution.

Police did not say when he is expected in court.