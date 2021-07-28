Hotel guest stabbed in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A visitor from out of town was chased down and stabbed by a woman in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood on Monday afternoon, according to Multnomah County court documents.

Tammy Marie Imholt, 44, was arrested following the attack on a female guest of the Hoxton Hotel near the intersection of NW Couch Street and Third Avenue.

The victim told officers with the Portland Police Bureau she was on a walk and crossed the street to avoid Imholt who was reportedly yelling at her from the sidewalk. The probable cause affidavit filed said Imholt then ran after the woman, grabbed her by her hair and threw her down. Imholt then allegedly kicked and punched the victim several times before stabbing her with a cuticle nail trimmer.

A good samaritan saw the attack and ran in to help the victim by shoving Imholt out of the way, according to court documents. Imholt was subsequently tased by a responding officer after she refused to drop the nail trimmer used to stab the hotel guest, police said.

The victim was hospitalized with a possible liver laceration, according to the affidavit.

Imholt was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Assault and Unlawful Use of a Weapon — both felonies. She is scheduled to be arraigned on August 4.