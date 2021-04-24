Man accused of hitting victim’s head with hatchet in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was transported to the hospital Saturday with “serious” head wounds after he was attacked with a hatchet in Old Town, Portland Police reported.

At 12:18 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance report at an apartment building in Northwest Broadway. There, officers found a man with head wounds. It was later determined that his injuries, while serious, were not life-threatening.

Officers later found the suspect, 46-year-old James Lott in another part of the building. A hatchet was also taken as evidence.

Lott was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a second-degree assault charge.