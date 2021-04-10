Man leads law enforcement on pursuit after stabbing 2 people

One victim dead, the other in critical condition

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old man led law enforcement on a pursuit in Cornelius after allegedly stabbing two people, killing one of them, Washington County Sheriff’s officials reported.

Edi Villalobos (WCSO)

Deputies responded to the 2800 block of South Alpine Street Saturday at 1:11 p.m. regarding a call about an assault with a weapon. A caller said a 33-year-old victim was been stabbed by a family member.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim alive with life-threatening injuries. Deputies immediately began life-saving efforts until medical personnel arrived on the scene. Life Flight transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died.

The suspect in the stabbing was identified as Edi Villalobos. Villalobos fled from the scene in a vehicle.

Later that afternoon at 3:33 p.m., a 911 caller in Wilsonville reported that a 26-year-old man had been stabbed by Villalobos at the Carriage Estates apartment complex on Wilsonville Road, WCSO officials reported.

When deputies arrived, they immediately began life-saving efforts until medical personnel arrived on the scene. Life Flight transported the victim to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

At 4:07 p.m., a Tualatin Police Officer located Villalobos’ vehicle on Pacific Highway and Southwest 124th Avenue. Additional officers converged on the scene began a pursuit. Villalobos stopped the vehicle on Southwest 88th Avenue and Southwest Stratford Loop and ran away on foot.

Villalobos was arrested soon after with the assistance of Tigard, Tualatin, King City, and Hillsboro Police officers. Villalobos was booked into jail on multiple charges including murder.

This is a developing story.