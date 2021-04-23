Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering relative in West Linn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 47-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty this week of killing his relative, Tangent-area farm mechanic Don Whisenhunt, the West Linn County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Chad Adam Cheever was arrested in September 2018 on murder, abuse and assault charges. He was also sentenced for three separate assaults he did while in custody.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reported that Whisenhunt died from injuries caused by a physical confrontation on Sept. 20. 2018 with Cheever. Cheever was accused of leaving Whisenhunt outside overnight on his property.

Whisenhunt was also Cheever’s relative, according to the Gazette-Times.