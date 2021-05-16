Man seriously injured in Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is recovering from serious gunshot wounds after he was shot in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to Portland Police.

Officers were dealing with an occupied stolen vehicle at 14100 block of Southwest Division Street when a shooting victim flagged them down. Officers later learned the shooting victim was related to the shooting call on Southeast Taggar Street.

The man’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening, police said. He was transported to an area hospita.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) responded and are investigating. Several people have been detained as the investigation is underway.

ECST is asking that if anyone witnessed this shooting, please reach out. Please reference case number 21-131980.

Southeast Taggart Street will be closed from Southeast 125th Avenue to Southeast 127th Avenue.