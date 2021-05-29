Man shot, killed near East Columbia hardware store

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is dead after he was shot and killed in a hardware store parking lot in the East Columbia Neighborhood, according to Portland Police Bureau.

On Saturday at 6:42 p.m. officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of North Hayden Meadows Drive. When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Folks who were potentially involved in the incident remained on the scene and are with officers, according to PPB. Other witnesses may have left before speaking with police officers and are asked to reach out to investigators.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact Portland Police Homicide Unit Detectives Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781 and Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395.