Man shot, killed near East Columbia Lowe’s

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is dead after he was shot and killed in a Lowe’s parking lot in the East Columbia Neighborhood, according to Portland Police Bureau.

On Saturday at 6:42 p.m. officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of North Hayden Meadows Drive. When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Folks who were potentially involved in the incident remained on the scene and are with officers, according to PPB. Other witnesses may have left before speaking with police officers and are asked to reach out to investigators.

Tiffany Wolf was sorting through her receipts when she heard shouting in the parking lot.

“You could hear the gentleman that is deceased right now,” she said. “He was screaming and you could hear him yelling throughout the parking lot, and the security guard shot him.”

Wolf said there was a woman with him at the time of the shooting who was also screaming.

“Just crying, yelling and he died, he died instantly,” she said.

Wolf said many of of the shoppers who heard the gunfire ran for cover.

“They were running out, people were trying to, everybody was trying to start their cars and get out of here as fast as possible everybody was really scared,” she said.

Police have not released any additional details on the shooting.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact Portland Police Homicide Unit Detectives Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781 and Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395.