Man shot, ‘sliced’ in downtown Portland; attacker escapes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A verbal altercation in downtown Portland ended with one man being shot in the torso and “sliced” on the shoulder, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Amidst a yelling match just after midnight Friday near the intersection of SW Washington Street and 5th Avenue SW, one man pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the lower torso, PPB said.

“He then produced a knife and sliced the victim on the shoulder,” PPB told KOIN 6 News Saturday. “The victim was seriously wounded and transported to the hospital by ambulance.”

The victim’s injuries were not considered life threatening, according to PPB.

Police said the attacker fled before officers arrived. No suspect information was immediately available.

The investigation remains open.