One killed in Salem motel shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Salem Police Department has launched an investigation into a homicide that took place overnight in the northeast part of the city.

Officers responded to a repot of shots fired at the Capital Inn on Fisher Road NE around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Upon their arrival, police found the body of one person.

“Detectives are on scene conducting the investigation,” SPD said in a release. “No further details are available for release at this time.”

Anyone with information about the incident are urged to call police at 503-588-8477.