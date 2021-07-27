Police seek leads in NE Portland homicide from 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau said it is still trying to find suspect who gunned down a teen in the Montavilla neighborhood last year.

Mister Ford, 19, was shot multiple times in 700 block of NE 87th Avenue on July 27, 2020, according to PPB. Life-saving efforts were administered but Ford was soon pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help to solve this case.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.