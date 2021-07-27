PPB: 1 injured in Centennial area shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has launched an investigation into a shooting that left one person injured in the Centennial neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 17100 block of SE Powell Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. on Monday. Upon their arrival, they found a person with a gunshot wound. The victim was soon taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to PPB.

No suspect information was available Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call police.