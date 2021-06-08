‘Scariest thing is not knowing’: Questions surround 4 killed in SE

A memorial has been set up outside of a house where 4 people were shot dead in Southeast Portland, June 8 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Southeast Portland neighborhood remains on edge and is still waiting to get answers from police after the shooting deaths of four people inside a home.

No suspect is in custody for the violent incident that took place Sunday night in the 4000 block of SE Boise. Responding officers found the bodies inside the home after receiving reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m.

The Portland Police Bureau said Monday it was still working to determine the involvement of those at the scene but did rule out a murder-suicide situation.

People have continued to lay flowers and light candles at a growing memorial in front of the home. Neighbors told us one of the people who lived in the house had a young daughter who was not inside the home at the time of the shooting.

We also spoke with the owner of nearby establishment COFFEE BEER who said the episode has shaken the tight-knit neighborhood.

“The scariest thing is not knowing,” said owner Phillip Stewart. “During the press conference, the police admitted they don’t know who perpetrated this yet, who’s done it.”

The Portland Police Bureau said there have been approximately 474 shooting incidents in Portland in 2021, according to Lieutenant Greg Pashley. Up until Sunday, there have been 37 homicides with potentially more depending on the results of pending autopsies.

“If the medical examiner determines those five are homicides, that will bring the total to 42 homicides in 2021,” said. Lt. Pashley “All but nine from gunshots.”