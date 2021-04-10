Suspect carjacks vehicle after shooting woman in Argay Terrace

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman is seriously injured after being shot in the Argay Terrace Neighborhood, according to Portland Police Bureau.

The suspect in the shooting is now in custody after an alleged carjacking and vehicle pursuit.

Officers responded to a shooting scene Saturday at 6:14 p.m. at Northeast 127th Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street just outside Luuwit View Park, When they arrived they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital.

Officers later learned the suspect carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint at Luuwit park. Officers found the stolen vehicle near Northeast 118th Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street, where they tried to stop the car, PPB reported.

The suspect refused to stop and officers initiated a pursuit. The suspect crashed the car into a fence near Northeast 92nd Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street, then took off running, according to police.

Officers set up a perimeter and challenged the suspect at Northeast 90th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Police said he was uncooperative so they hit him with “less-lethal” sponge-tipped munitions. He later surrendered was arrested.

A gun was recovered from the crashed stolen vehicle.

This is a developing story.