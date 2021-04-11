Witness recounts arrest of Argay Terrace shooting, carjacking suspect

Joseph Rand crashed a stolen car into a fence near Northeast 92nd Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street, then took off running, according to police. (Portland Police Bureau)

Joseph L. Rand (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 35-year-old Portland man was charged with multiple crimes for his alleged role in a shooting and carjacking incident in the Argay Terrace neighborhood Saturday, Portland Police reported.

Joseph Rand is accused of shooting and seriously injuring a woman, and later carjacking a vehicle at gunpoint at Luuwit Park. He later crashed the car into a fence near Northeast 92nd Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street, then took off running, according to police.

Hunter Mann of Bright-side Productions noticed police racing through his neighborhood Saturday evening. When he followed them to investigate, he captured the crash scene and arrest on camera.

“It semed like it was a good 400 feet the suspect was able to run,” Mann said.

Rand is booked on multiple charges including attempted murder. Investigators said they were first called to the shooting, just outside Luuwit View Park at Northeast 127th and Northeast Fremont Street at 6:14 p.m. Saturday.

When they got there, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She quickly transported to a nearby hosptial.

When police tracked down the car Rand had stolen, he refused to stop. He led police on an a chase before crashing near Northeast 92nd Avenue.

“There is a bar and grill right there,” Mann said. “Definitely there was a bunch of spectators and people watching.”

Police said Rand was uncooperative, so they hit him with “less-lethal” sponge-tipped munitions. He later surrendered. Police also reported finding a gun in Rand’s vehicle.