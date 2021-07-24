Wounded man found downtown dies; PPB homicide investigation underway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has launched a homicide investigation after a presumed stabbing victim died in a hospital Saturday.

An ambulance passing through downtown Portland spotted the victim just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of SW Pine Street and SW 3rd Avenue. Crews said the man was seriously wounded. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to PPB.

“Preliminary information indicates the victim may have been stabbed,” PPB homicide detectives said Saturday morning. “An autopsy will be scheduled for a later time to determine the cause and manner of death.”

No suspect information was immediately available and the investigation remains open, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote or Detective Michael Jones.