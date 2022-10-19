Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
69°
Portland
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Wildfire Watch 2022
Coronavirus
Eye on NW Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Is Portland Over?
Oregon
Washington
Politics from The Hill
Special Reports
Crime
National
Washington DC
Entertainment
Positive Vibes
Where We Live
Northwest Grown
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Senior gang members found guilty of racketeering
Hardesty proposes new school zone on SE Powell
Video
Interactive fire map launches in western Washington
Video
Arrest made in hit-run that hospitalized OSU student
Newsletters
Weather
Air Quality
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather Radar
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Oregon and Washington Weather Webcams
Eye on Climate
Earthquakes
Ski Conditions
KOIN 6 Weather Kids
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Video
KOIN 6 Live Newscasts
KOIN Live Stream Events
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
AM Extra
Move it Monday
Mayor Monday
Tech Tuesday
Wallet Wednesday
Foodie Friday
Sports
High School Spotlight
Portland’s CW
Everyday Northwest
Community
Sunshine Division
Northwest Lifestyle Sponsor
Giving
Contests
Choose Local
Eye on the Northwest
SOLVE
Local Events
About Us
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 News Mobile Apps
Newsletters
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN, KRCW EEO Public File Report
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Trending Stories
Heavy fog blamed for deadly I-5 crash in Linn County, …
Officials suspect Nakia Creek Fire started with pyrotechnics
Two Hoover gang members found guilty of racketeering …
Semi-truck crash closes road near Salem hospital
2 students injured after shooting near Jefferson …