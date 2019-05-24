Weather

WeatheRate banner

7-Day and Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

49° / 40°
Few showers
Few showers 30% 49° 40°

Saturday

46° / 34°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 46° 34°

Sunday

41° / 32°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 41° 32°

Monday

44° / 34°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 44° 34°

Tuesday

45° / 39°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 45° 39°

Wednesday

48° / 43°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 48° 43°

Thursday

51° / 45°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 51° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

45°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
45°

44°

6 PM
Few Showers
30%
44°

44°

7 PM
Few Showers
30%
44°

44°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
44°

43°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
43°

42°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
42°

42°

11 PM
Showers
40%
42°

42°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
42°

42°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
42°

42°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
42°

41°

3 AM
Showers
40%
41°

41°

4 AM
Showers
40%
41°

41°

5 AM
Showers
40%
41°

41°

6 AM
Showers
40%
41°

41°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
41°

41°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
41°

42°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
42°

42°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
42°

44°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
44°

45°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
45°

45°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
45°

Today's Forecast

More Forecast
Overcast

Portland

48°F Overcast Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
40°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Camas

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
41°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Salem

49°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hood River

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Seaside

47°F Broken Clouds Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
40°F Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Longview

49°F Few Clouds Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
40°F Cloudy with showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
2 mph SSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

Webcams

Weather App

Counterfeit_iPhone_Scam_01161-159532.jpg21757605

Climate Corner

Weather Podcasts

Latest Weather Headlines

Trending Stories

Nativo

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter Weather Widget