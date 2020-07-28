Daytime highs about 10 degrees cooler

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Today will not be as hot as yesterday, true, but 90° is still hot. (PDX Normal 82°). After a night with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, we get right back to that heat quickly. This time though, daytime highs will top off around the upper 80s to low 90s in the valley.

Thunderstorms are expected from the Cascades to eastern and central OR.

No Red Flag Warning or Heat Advisory for the valley but hot conditions with high fire danger continues for central/eastern OR. In the Willamette Valley, we’ll warm up again Wednesday through Thursday, temps reach the mid-90s. Finally, by Friday we may cool to below normal temps – the low 80s.

Heat Advisory

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY. * WHAT…Temperatures 99 to 106 expected. Temperatures may locally near 110 degrees. * WHERE…In Washington, Kittitas Valley. In Oregon, John Day Basin, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. * WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS…Prolonged exposure to the heat will cause heat illnesses to occur if proper safety precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight low temperatures may struggle to drop much below 70 degrees in some areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. National Weather Service https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pdt&wwa=heat%20advisory

Daytime highs for the last 11 days

Monday’s high temps

Air quality not doing well Monday in southern Oregon. Wind direction plus northern CA fires are bringing in more smoke

Green shades represent where wildfire smoke may go.



















Monday recap

It was officially 100° Monday in Portland. Not a record. Record stands at 103° (2009). On this day last year it was a chilly 80°. The last time PDX had consecutive days with 100+ temps was Aug 2-3, 2017.

Now, if you’re someone who loves to read the current temperature off your backyard patio or front porch – stop in the name of thermodynamic law! For instance, look below at our very own Steve Pierce’s home thermometer. He’s showing us where NOT to place a thermometer ’cause we all know it was not 120° in Salmon Creek Monday. Bottom line: don’t put your home thermometer in the sun, not even for a few minutes if you want a reliable reading.



Steve Pierce’s silly thermometer

Monday’s highest temps

And lastly, don’t forget to turn on the sky tonight. You may get lucky enough to see two meteor showers in peak view. Read meteorologist Joseph Dames’ notes right here.