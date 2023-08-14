PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s 1:48 p.m. and temperatures are climbing past 100 degrees in the Willamette Valley. If temperatures continue to rise as predicted, Portland and Salem will smash previous temperature records for the day.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern predicts that temperatures will peak around 106 degrees in the Portland area Monday. Other areas of the Willamette Valley like Eugene could see temperatures close to 110. Portland’s current record for Aug. 14 is 102 degrees set in 2008.

“One-hundred-plus-degree temps continue today, Tuesday and possibly Wednesday,” Bayern said. “We have a chance to break record highs today and Tuesday.”

Potential record-breaking temperatures in Oregon today. (Graphics by KOIN 6)

Temperatures around the Wilamette Valley Monday.

Portland’s 7-day forecast.

Monday’s peak temperature forecast.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Upper Hood River Valley, the Western Columbia River Gorge and the Central Columbia River Gorge on Monday. In Washington, a warning has been issued for the Western and Central Columbia River Gorge. A red flag warning has also been issued for the Central Oregon Cascade foothills and areas of the Willamette National Forest due to high temperatures, low relative humidity and 10 to 15-mph winds in the forecast. The red flag warning remains in effect until 11 p.m.

“Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread, which may threaten life and property,” the NWS said. “Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.”

The National Weather Service predicts that temperatures will remain until the 100s until after 6 p.m. Monday night’s low isn’t expected to dip below the mid-70s. Temperatures are expected to surpass 100 degrees again on Tuesday before slowly dropping back into the mid 80s during the weekend.