PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago.

However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as an EF3 tornado first touched down in Northeast Portland, before crossing the Columbia River and tearing apart neighborhoods in Vancouver.

These short clips are part of the KOIN 6 News archive coverage of the storm. While the exact locations the films came from are tough to determine five decades later, the material was recorded as the tornado moved northeast from NE 33rd and Marine Drive in Portland, into Vancouver and eventually north toward Battle Ground.