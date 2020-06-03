1  of  2
2020 Atlantic hurricane season begins; here’s a look at the storm names

Forecasters predict above-normal number of hurricanes this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season kicked off on June 1 this year.

Forecasters with the NOAA Climate Prediction Center are predicting an active season with six to 10 hurricanes having wind speeds above 110 mph.

The season got off to a rapid start with two tropical storms, Arthur and Bertha, forming before the start of June.

Forecasters are now closely watching Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico that is set to make landfall along the Mexican coast Wednesday afternoon.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern chats about this seasons hurricane outlook and challenges fellow weather enthusiast and KOIN AM Extra host, Emily Burris, to pronounce this year’s list of storm names.

