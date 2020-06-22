2020 June gloom puts Portland at top 5 wettest year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — June has brought more measurable rain for Portland than what we had for both April and May combined.

We’ve picked up nearly 3.50 inches of rain for the month of June so far, which is well above the average for the month. The top two years actually occurred in the last decade. Both 2010 and 2012 were very wet June years with over 4 inches of rain.

Will we get there this year? It will be difficult because the current forecast is calling for more dry and warm weather outside of a few isolated moments in the next five days.

Below is an image from the National Weather Service that shows the totals dating back to the first of the month. Some locations in the Gorge and Cascades have seen 6 inches or more this month. It hasn’t been the same for areas like Salem, which is two inches below the total coming out of Portland. This is because of the tracking of our systems and a few intense storms that brought high rain total rates to our region. These types of totals represent an early spring. What is impressive is the near 10 inches coming out of an area north of Rhododendron at about 2800 feet.

A weak system expected to move in on Wednesday will trigger a few showers, but those will likely be light and brief. Rain will be greater in areas of Washington, especially the foothills of the Cascades come Wednesday evening. This likely won’t change much of our rain total, but it just may add a hundredth or two to the Portland monthly total. That front will fall apart by Thursday, which means we will finish off the week dry.

Courtesy of COD Weather Lab

We take what we can get because the frequency of measurable rain drops rapidly as July and August take over. We are in our final full week of June and this may be some of our final chances for significant rain. A graph below depicts that frequency percentage at the airport, with an easy to spot drop for the summer months.