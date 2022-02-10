Gallery: Looking back at the February 2021 Ice Storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For most people in most places in the Pacific Northwest, the weather during the first part of February 2021 was pretty normal. Rainy. Gloomy. Not too cold.

And then, everything changed.

On Feb. 11, the temperature dropped and snow began to fall across the Portland metro area. For two days, it did not stop. Then, the ice came.

As part of a KOIN.com Special Report looking back at the wicked winter weather of February 2021, check out this image gallery of the snow, the ice and the damage.