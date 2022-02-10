Gallery: Looking back at the February 2021 Ice Storm

2021 Ice Storm Anniversary

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A giant tree blocks a road in Portland metro during a snow and ice storm, February 13, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For most people in most places in the Pacific Northwest, the weather during the first part of February 2021 was pretty normal. Rainy. Gloomy. Not too cold.

And then, everything changed.

On Feb. 11, the temperature dropped and snow began to fall across the Portland metro area. For two days, it did not stop. Then, the ice came.

As part of a KOIN.com Special Report looking back at the wicked winter weather of February 2021, check out this image gallery of the snow, the ice and the damage.

  • This semi flipped on I-5 near Kelso during a snow and ice storm, February 12, 2021 (WSP)
  • Ice covers a tree branch and street light in Portland, February 12, 2021 (KOIN)
  • Silverton, OR ice storm. Photo by Dave Friday Feb 12
  • A snow plow in Troutdale during blizzard conditions, February 12, 2021 (KOIN)
  • Poles fell during an ice and freezing rain storm in Silverton, February 12, 2021 (Courtesy: Dave via Twitter)
  • A tree fell on a house in Stayton during a snow and ice storm, February 12, 2021 (Courtesy: Wheeler244 via Twitter)
  • A backyard picnic table is coated in ice during a winter storm in Oregon, February 12, 2021 (Debra Garner)
  • A zebra during a snow and ice storm in Portland metro, February 13, 2021 (Courtesy: Cindy DiBrino)
  • Frozen animal figurines on a mailbox during a snow and ice storm in Portland metro, February 13, 2021 (Courtesy: Cindy DiBrino)
  • A giant tree blocks a road in Portland metro during a snow and ice storm, February 13, 2021 (KOIN)
  • A driver stops to put chains on the car tires in Portland metro, February 13, 2021 (KOIN)
  • TriMet buses were on chains during an ice-snow storm, February 14, 2021 (KOIN)
  • People walk by a collapsed tree in Lake Oswego, Ore., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. The tree fell during an ice and snowstorm that left hundreds of thousands of people without power and disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest region. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
  • Cars drive along Interstate 705 as snow falls in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. A winter storm blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow Saturday, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and disrupting travel across the region. (Joshua Bessex/The News Tribune via AP)
  • The ice storm caused a lot of damage at Molalla River State Park in Canby (Credit: Kharlie the Lab’Aire)
  • The ice storm caused a lot of damage at Molalla River State Park in Canby (Credit: Kharlie the Lab’Aire)
  • I-84 was shut down in both directions from I-5 to I-205 for 3 hours to let PGE do some power line repairs from the snow/ice storm, February 15, 2021 (KOIN)
  • The winter snow and ice storm felled trees that knocked out 5000 power lines in Oregon, February 16, 2021 (KOIN)
  • A PGE crew member works to restore power after a snow/ice storm in Oregon, February 16, 2021 (KOIN)
  • Humboldt, a nearly 850-year-old white oak, was toppled by the ice storm that blew through Gladstone. February 2021. (Bryce Colson, Q2 Studios)
  • PGE crews work on power lines damaged by trees and a winter storm, February 18, 2021 (KOIN)
  • A large tree felled by an ice storm is seen on the roof of a house in Lake Oswego, Ore., on Feb. 14, 2021. More than 150,000 customers remain without power Wednesday in the greater Portland, Ore., region nearly a week after a massive ice storm downed power lines and sent trees crashing onto houses and blocked roads. More than 300,000 customers lost power at the peak of the outage and there is no estimate for when full power will be restored. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
  • A memorial tree in honor of someone who died was removed for safety reasons by the Silver Falls School District after an ice storm in Silverton damaged many trees throughout the city in February, 2021 (courtesy Tasha Huebner).
  • Trees on school property were removed for safety reasons by the Silver Falls School District after an ice storm in Silverton damaged many trees throughout the city in February, 2021 (courtesy Tasha Huebner).
  • Silverton, Ore., was overwhelmed with trees and branches falling from trees all across the city following an historic ice storm in February, 2021, like in this image where branches fell on a person’s yard (courtesy Tasha Huebner).
  • An oak grove at Mark Twain Elementary School in Silverton, Ore., had 40 trees removed by the district following an ice storm in February, 2021, that caused dangerous conditions (courtesy Tasha Huebner).
  • An oak grove at Mark Twain Elementary School in Silverton, Ore., had 40 trees removed by the district following an ice storm in February, 2021. Resident Tash Huebner says more should be done to hold Silver Falls School District accountable, although officials at the district said the removals were for safety concerns (courtesy Tasha Huebner).
  • An oak grove at Mark Twain Elementary School in Silverton, Ore., had 40 trees removed by the district following an ice storm in February, 2021. The Silver Falls School District is receiving criticism from residents for not consulting an arborist during the trees’ removal (courtesy Tasha Huebner).
  • A scene from West Linn during the snow/ice storm of early 2021 (Pamplin Media Group, file)
  • Ice storm at Champoeg State Heritage Area in February 2021, photo courtesy Brenda Chapman
  • Ice storm at Champoeg State Heritage Area in February 2021, photo courtesy Brenda Chapman
  • Ice storm at Champoeg State Heritage Area in February 2021, photo courtesy Brenda Chapman
  • Ice storm at Champoeg State Heritage Area in February 2021, photo courtesy Brenda Chapman
  • Ice storm at Champoeg State Heritage Area in February 2021, photo courtesy Brenda Chapman
  • Remaining ice storm damage at Champoeg State Heritage Area. Photo taken Feb. 4, 2022 by Brian Pinson
  • Remaining ice storm damage at Champoeg State Heritage Area. Photo taken Feb. 4, 2022 by Brian Pinson
  • Remaining ice storm damage at Champoeg State Heritage Area. Photo taken Feb. 4, 2022 by Brian Pinson
  • Remaining ice storm damage at Champoeg State Heritage Area. Photo taken Feb. 4, 2022 by Brian Pinson
  • Remaining ice storm damage at Champoeg State Heritage Area. Photo taken Feb. 4, 2022 by Brian Pinson
  • Remaining ice storm damage at Champoeg State Heritage Area. Photo taken Feb. 4, 2022 by Brian Pinson
  • Remaining ice storm damage at Champoeg State Heritage Area. Photo taken Feb. 4, 2022 by Brian Pinson
  • Remaining ice storm damage at Champoeg State Heritage Area. Photo taken Feb. 4, 2022 by Brian Pinson
  • Remaining ice storm damage at Champoeg State Heritage Area. Photo taken Feb. 4, 2022 by Brian Pinson
  • Remaining ice storm damage at Champoeg State Heritage Area. Photo taken Feb. 4, 2022 by Brian Pinson
  • Remaining ice storm damage at Champoeg State Heritage Area. Photo taken Feb. 4, 2022 by Brian Pinson
  • Ice storm damage at Milo McIver State Park, courtesy Sam Gibson
  • Ice storm damage at Milo McIver State Park in February 2021, courtesy Sam Gibson
  • Ice storm damage at Milo McIver State Park, courtesy Sam Gibson
  • Ice storm damage at Milo McIver State Park, courtesy Sam Gibson
  • Ice storm damage at Milo McIver State Park, courtesy Sam Gibson

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
February 17 2022 11:15 pm