PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was a December to remember — the second-warmest December on record in Portland. The average mean temperature heading into December 31 was 46.3 degrees.

Not only was it a warm month for us, but it was also a soggy one. For the month, our total rainfall for PDX was 8.73 inches of rain. With that, we came in at 3.13 inches above normal. Plus, that amount was nearly an inch more than what we saw last December.

New Year’s Day forecast

We will start 2024 with mainly dry skies and daytime highs expected to reach the upper 40s across the metro area. Portland and the Willamette Valley could start out Monday morning with foggy conditions before we see afternoon sun breaks.

Next round of rain showers

It’s not until Tuesday mid-morning that the forecast calls for our next system to arrive, bringing with it plenty of rain showers throughout the day. Portland is expected to get a quarter-of-an- inch of rain Tuesday.

Extended forecast

As we look ahead to the weekend, colder daytime temperatures are expected in Portland. This upcoming week our highs will range from mid to upper 40s, but next Sunday’s high could hover in the low-40s. So be sure to add those layers to your wardrobe this week as you head out the door!

Happy New Year, everyone!!

Stay with KOIN 6 Weather throughout 2024 for the latest accurate information.