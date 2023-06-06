Portland and much of the Wilamette Valley will miss out on potential thunderstorms Tuesday. (KOIN 6)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a dry end to May, Portland is seeing a rainless June.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that Portland is on its 22nd consecutive day without rain. While light thunderstorms will be possible in Eastern Oregon and the Cascades this week, the Portland area is expected to remain dry.

“We have little rain in the forecast for the next two weeks,” Bayern said. “Some models show a few light scattered showers by Saturday around the north parts of the valley, but I think it will be tough for Portland to receive measurable rain and we’ll continue this dry stretch through next week.”

Portland’s seven-day forecast. (KOIN 6)

The current streak isn’t challenging any drought records. However, Bayern said the dry spring weather is unusual.

“I am spying a potential cooler, wetter pattern through mid-June,” she said. “But it’s still too early to see rain in the forecast.”