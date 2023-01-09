PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph.

KOIN 7-day weather forecast

Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but Storm #2 will continue the wet trend Monday morning and early afternoon.

Storm #3 doesn’t move into Oregon and Washington until Tuesday evening. The break between those two storms will bring drier weather back to the Pacific Northwest for Tuesday. Rain accumulation will near a quarter of an inch by Tuesday evening in Portland.

Storm number three brings rain back to Oregon and Washington late Tuesday

Snow is expected to fall above 4,000 feet Monday morning. That will put down an additional 4.5 inches of snow for places like Mount Hood Meadows and Timberline.