Another dry day with temps in the 70s

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First week of June so far has been dry, including the last day of May. You’ve probably seen our weather team demonstrate the extent of the drought across our state. Bottom line is we need more rain before we see any improvements in drought conditions. Our rainy season total to date at PDX is below normal by 9.72″ inches.

This morning temperatures start in the upper 40s to low 50s in the valley and mostly sunny. For the afternoon expect partly cloudy with temps in the mid 70s. The normal high this time of year is 71 degrees at PDX. The normal daytime high at the coast is 62 and we were pretty much on the money with that temperature on Tuesday and will continue to see somewhat normal temps this week at the beach. Weak high pressure over the Pacific will continue our dry trend this week. We are still tracking an upper-level trough pattern this weekend. The next rain opportunity: Friday night through the weekend. Cold air rolls in, creates some instability, offering a chance for wet thunderstorms. That’s better than dry thunderstorms. We don’t need a bunch of lightning strikes right now without rain.

By Sunday early morning it may get cold enough to drop the snow level to 4,500 feet. That doesn’t mean a snowfest for the mountain passes but you would likely see it falling if you’re crossing over the Cascades using Willamette Pass or Santiam Pass.

Fire potential this week: Significant fire risk will remain at or below normal, according to assessments provided by NWCC Predictive Services. Winds are expected to increase east of the Cascades Friday or Saturday with that system and remain breezy through Monday.

Wednesday’s forecast

Tuesday’s high temperatures

Sunrise over St. Johns Bridge

Tropics: We are now on to the 3rd named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season: Tropical storm Cristobal

In other news, northern Chile experienced a 6.8 M earthquake early this morning. There is no tsunami threat.