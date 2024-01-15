PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Five people were hospitalized on Sunday after a carbon monoxide emergency in an apartment building, sparking warnings from Portland Fire & Rescue about the gas poisoning as the region faces frigid temperatures.

Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, PF&R said they initially found four patients on the scene near Southeast 148th and Powell who were conscious and breathing.

According to PF&R a total of five people were hospitalized after fire crews found a high volume of carbon monoxide and evacuated nearby apartments.

Officials said the emergency was a result of residents using a generator and cooking with propane indoors.

The emergency happened after an Arctic blast hit the Pacific Northwest on Saturday — bringing snow, ice, and wind to the region and knocked out power for thousands of people in the area.

“Do not use generators indoors because carbon monoxide is a silent, colorless, odorless, tasteless killer,” PF&R warned.

PF&R additionally told KOIN 6 News, “PF&R urges the community to avoid using generators inside the home as an auxiliary power source. If a generator is available for use, operate the generator outdoors in a well ventilated area with the exhaust facing away from any intake vents to the home preventing any toxic fumes from being trapped indoors.”