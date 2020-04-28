70 degree weather back once again

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re on our way to 70° degrees again which, given the current forecast, will mark day number 9 of 70s for the month of April. That’s gives us the most 70° degree days for the month in the last decade. How about a record? That’s not going to happen this month. The most number of days at 70° degrees or higher for the month of April is 13 days, and that record was set in 2013. How about a record for most 80° days in April? That was 6 days in 2016.

Records show the warmest day ever recorded in April at PDX (Portland International Airport) was 90° degrees in 1998. What’s normal? Our first 90° degree day normally arrives by June 18th. Our first 80° degree day normally occurs by May 7th. We’re not seeing any 80° or 90° degree days in the forecast anytime soon.

The normal daytime high for early June is 71° degrees. So, we get a taste of June now. Funny enough we will start our first weekend in May feeling more like early March. This weekend highs may only reach the mid to upper 50’s Sunday. Cooler temps plus rain means snow elevations will be as low as our mountain passes – something we haven’t seen in weeks.









Our midweek weather takes a brief detour to light rain, with the chance for thunderstorms in eastern Oregon and Washington Wednesday.

On the subject of rain we continue to monitor our obvious lack of it. Our current month to date total is 0.77″ inches. That puts us below normal by -1.73″ inches. Naturally this begs the question: What is the driest April on record at PDX? April 1939 was the driest on record, measuring only 0.27″ inches of rain for the entire month. If we received no more rain for the rest of this month, totaling just 0.77″ inches, we would rank as the 4th driest April on record. Not exactly a bragging point. It’s possible we’ll make the top 5 driest as the forecast calls for just a tenth of an inch at best to end the month on Thursday.