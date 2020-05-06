80-degree days starting to pop up in Portland’s forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It was this day a year ago that we hit our first 80-degree day of the year. Fast forward a year and we are likely sporting another blast of heat the same week of May.

It may feel like this is just the time of the year that we start to hit this type of weather. There is some accuracy to that, but, from year-to-year it does bounce around a bit. The maximum temperature in May is 80 degrees or more 11.4% of the time. From 1980 to 2010 the normal date to hit 80 at PDX was May 10.

Looking at the last decade, it usually occurs somewhere between April and June. Looking at the graphic, the earliest 80-degree day was in 2016, when we hit 85 on April 7. Notice that we hit 80 in April five times, three times in May, and two times in June.

I’m here to say that we are going to hit 80 in May for 2020 with our upcoming transition to heat. Just in the month of May, we’ve hit the upper 50s, mid 60s, mid 70s and now we are on track to hit the mid 80s by Saturday. It has been an interesting start to the month. This is indeed the time of the year that spring likes to weave in and out of seasons.

The forecast is bubbling over by the weekend, but it will start to warm on Thursday before we get that extra help by Friday. Surface temperatures should push to the mid 80s by Saturday afternoon as an easterly wind boosts our temps in the valley. When we snip the westerly flow and cooler Pacific air in the spring and summer, temperatures start to showoff a bit.

Surface Temps

850mb Temps

Here is what the forecast looks like as we wrap up the week and start the weekend. That last time we hit 80 degrees was in September, so it’s been some time since we’ve felt that heat. Saturday will likely be the warmest of the trio of days. The record on Saturday is 86 degrees. It is possible that we take that record down this weekend. Notice that Sunday’s record is 89 degrees, which was set last year.

A reminder for when we get warm early in the season, that the water is still very cold! It is not safe to get into the water sources at this time.