PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The summer sizzle continues to build over Portland Thursday as afternoon and evening highs climb close to 90 for the second day in a row.

Portland’s two week stent of 90-degree free days fell Wednesday evening after temperatures returned to the low 90s. Another round of the same is possible Thursday afternoon as sunny and clear skies remain.

The hot summer sun will keep Portland’s temperatures in the low 90s through the start of the new week. Widespread sunshine will remain the driving force to the hot and dry weather conditions.

Oregon’s wildfire threat also begins to grow Thursday as the thunderstorm potential grows east of the Cascades. Very little rain is expected with these storms that continue into Friday afternoon.

Slightly cooler and closer to normal conditions are expected in Portland by the middle of next week.