PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s been nearly a month since the winter solstice and whether you’ve noticed it or not, the days are getting longer.

In fact, starting Friday, the sun will start to set after 5 p.m. in Portland. That means the city will enjoy more than nine hours of daylight, since the sun rises at 7:43 a.m. Friday.

“That adds up to a total of 9 hours and 16 minutes of daylight for Friday. This will also be the first 5pm sunset we’ve seen since November 5th, the last day before we moved back into standard time,” said KOIN 6 News Meteorologist Josh Cosart.

This graphic shows when the sun will rise and set in Portland, Oregon on Friday, January 20, 2023. (KOIN)

To sweeten the deal, Portlanders will also enjoy sunnier skies on Friday with no rain in the forecast.

Cozart explained that weather apps often show sunset times and last light times. He said there’s a difference between them.

Sunset is the point when the sun dips below the horizon.

“Even though the sun’s direct rays aren’t directly making it to the Earth’s surface, there is still a glow along the horizon. That glow still gives off a bit of light,” he said.

When that glow along the horizon ends, that’s considered last light.

On Friday, the last light is at 5:32 p.m.

In February, the average sunset time will be 5:36 p.m. and the average sunrise time will be 7:12 a.m.

The sun will continue to set later in the evening until June 21. That sunset will be at 9:03 p.m.