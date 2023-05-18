PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The chance for record-breaking heat slowly slips away as cooler temperatures return to the Portland metro area.

Afternoon highs will remain above average by nearly 10-15 degrees Thursday, but that’s down by nearly 10 degrees from Wednesday’s highs in the low 90s. Normal temperatures should be in the low 70s for the middle of May.

The number of 90-plus-degree days continues to grow as the warm spring season marches through May

Portland’s already seen five days at or above 90 degrees this spring season. Portland usually sees 13 days at or above 90 for the year. An unusually warm month may lead to more record-setting heat as the summer months take hold.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s extended forecast with the chance of cooler temperatures by next week

Hazy skies will remain over the Pacific Northwest Thursday in addition to the highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wildfires continue to north of Oregon and Washington in Canada. That smoke is working its way south this week, turning skies slightly hazy. Very little air quality will be impacted near the surface.

Canadian wildfire smoke moves south into the Pacific Northwest, brining hazy conditions to the Portland area

Lightning still remains the biggest threat to hikers and mountain enthusiasts Thursday and Friday. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible over the high terrain.

Thunderstorm chances remain over the Cascades Thursday afternoon with the threat of flooding, lightning, small hail, and wind a possibilty Hikers should finish their trips earlier in the day to avoid the lightning potential

No severe weather is expected, but lightning, hail, winds, and landslides remain the biggest concern. Higher rivers and streams are expected as snowmelt continues with above average temperatures.