PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you’re gearing up to get out and about for any of the handful of events that we have going on this weekend, you should be ready for a few clouds and a drop in our temperatures. It’s been a spree of mid-80s the last few days but most of the day Saturday will be in the 70s. An influence of cooler air coming in from a passing trough, leaving daytime highs below average about 5 degrees.

Swipe through the slideshow below to see how the futurecast plays out. The morning clouds hold over the Willamette Valley through mid-day. Clouds begin to break down at that point, allowing for more sun to seep through. Eventually, the sky conditions will turn over to mostly sunny for a lot of locations.

The Oregon coast will also start with clouds, clearing out for sun by afternoon. If you’re jumping out to the Oregon coast this weekend, temperatures will be in the mid 60s with moments of clouds and sunshine.

It will be tough to get to 80 degrees on Saturday. If we can knock the clouds out early, we do have an opportunity. We will be in the sweet spot most weekend though, with a rather comfortable weekend temperature.

With the Jazz Festival coming back to the St. John’s neighborhood, we have plenty of fun around the metro area. If you decided to travel east, be prepared for heat once you hit Pendleton. The heat will hang around with highs in the lower 90s.

Have a great weekend.